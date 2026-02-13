Hull City will be aiming to pull off an FA Cup upset when they welcome eight-time winners Chelsea to the MKM Stadium in the fourth round.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Hull vs Chelsea, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Hull vs Chelsea kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup The MKM Stadium

Hull and Chelsea will kick off on 13 Feb 2026 at 19:45 GMT and 14:45 EST.

Match Preview

Hull City are seeking a turnaround in fortunes in the FA Cup after a winless run in their last two Championship outings—one defeat to Bristol City and a draw against Watford. Having advanced past fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers in the previous round, the Tigers are eager to extend their campaign in the world's oldest cup competition with a win over Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have shown signs of inconsistency in their recent form, with a win away at Wolverhampton Wanderers, followed by a frustrating draw at home to Leeds United in their most recent outing. The Blues comfortably dispatched Charlton Athletic in the third round and will enter their latest match full of confidence against another Championship opposition.

Injuries, key stats

Sergej Jakirović's Hull City head into the cup clash with several key players sidelined due to injuries, including Mohamed Belloumi, Semi Ajayi, Cody Drameh, Matt Crooks, Darko Gyabi and Eliot Matazo.

Chelsea, on the other hand, will also be without a few players sidelined due to injuries, including Marc Cucurella, Levi Colwill, Romeo Lavia, Jamie Gittens, Dario Essugo, Filip Jorgensen, and others—plus Mykhailo Mudryk is unavailable due to suspension.

Chelsea have won their last eight games against Hull City in all competitions and remain unbeaten in their past 16 encounters (14 wins, two draws) since the Tigers' solitary victory in 1988.

Furthermore, Chelsea, who are under Liam Rosenior, have progressed from all eight previous FA Cup ties against Hull City.

This ties for the joint-best 100% progression rate by any team against the same opponent in the competition's history (alongside Leicester City vs. Birmingham City).

