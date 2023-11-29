AFC Champions League Elite
team-logo
3 - 3
FT
team-logo
Shion Inoue 8'Yoshiki Torikai 43'Jumma Miyazaki 85'
Callum Talbot 5'Tolgay Arslan 59' (pen)Marin Jakolis 64'
(HT 2-1) (FT 3-3)

Ventforet Kofu vs Melbourne City FCResults & stats,