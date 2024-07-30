Liga Super
team-logo
3 - 2
FT
team-logo
Safawi Rasid 45' + 2'Chukwu Chijioke 49'Akhyar Rashid 59'
Mika 16'Jacque Faye 52'
(HT 1-1) (FT 3-2)

Terengganu vs Negeri SembilanResults & stats,