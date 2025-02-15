Ligue 1
team-logo
7 - 1
FT
team-logo
M. Biereth 45', 54', 65' (pen)T. Minamino 45' + 1'E. Ben Seghir 49'G. Ilenikhena 81', 90' + 5'
M. Abline 5'
(HT 2-1) (FT 7-1)

Monaco vs NantesResults & stats,

;