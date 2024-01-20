Asian Cup
team-logo
2 - 2
FT
team-logo
Yong-Woo Park 37' (og)Yazan Al-Naimat 45' + 6'
Heung-Min Son 9' (pen)Yazan Abu Al-Arab 90' + 1' (og)
(HT 2-1) (FT 2-2)

Jordan vs South KoreaResults & stats,