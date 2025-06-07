Friendlies
4 - 1
FT
G. Konstantelias 16'V. Pavlidis 66'A. Douvikas 88'D. Hrncar 90' + 2' (og)
D. Hancko 34'
(HT 1-1) (FT 4-1)

