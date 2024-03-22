Friendlies
team-logo
6 - 0
FT
team-logo
Tresor Toropite 17'Ghislain Baboula 48', 90' + 3'Karl Namnganda 49', 64'Hamissou Dangabo 56'
(HT 1-0) (FT 6-0)

Central African Republic vs BhutanResults & stats,