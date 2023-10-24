AFC Champions League Elite
team-logo
4 - 3
FT
team-logo
Anderson Talisca 25'Sadio Mane 56'Cristiano Ronaldo 61', 81'
Ismael Mohammad 63'Almoez Ali 67'Michael Olunga 85'
(HT 1-0) (FT 4-3)

Al Nassr FC vs Al-Duhail SCResults & stats,