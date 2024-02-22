AFC Champions League Elite
team-logo
2 - 1AGG 2 - 1
FT
team-logo
Abderrazak Hamdallah 45' + 6'Toma Tabatadze 87' (og)
Karim Benzema 25' (og)
(HT 1-1) (FT 2-1)

Al Ittihad vs Navbahor NamanganResults & stats,