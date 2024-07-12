Ex-USA boss Gregg Berhalter and Yunus MusahGetty Images
Richard Mills

Yunus Musah sends message to departing USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter following disappointing Copa America campaign

Yunus MusahGregg BerhalterCopa AmericaUSA

Yunus Musah has paid tribute to Gregg Berhalter following his dismissal as USMNT boss after their early Copa America exit.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Musah handed USA debut by Berhalter
  • Manager sacked after Copa America failure
  • AC Milan star sends message to ex-boss
Article continues below