Ethan Nwaneri, Fabio Carvalho and 10 youngsters who've impressed for Premier League clubs in pre-season

A string of youthful talent has caught the eye this summer and could be set for increased roles heading into the new campaign

It's been an odd pre-season for most Premier League clubs. With various players' involvement in the European Championship and Copa America leaving them unable to partake in their side's overseas tours, the gaps have been plugged by a string of young players desperate to impress before the new campaign kicks-off.

Of course, getting to watch your team's next big thing has always been an integral part of these summer warm-up games. But the unique circumstances have provided more youthful talent than ever with the opportunity to force their way into the senior squad.

Many have grasped this chance with both hands, and we could be seeing a lot more of them when the proper stuff kicks off next week. Here, then, are 10 such youngsters who have seriously improved their standings during pre-season...