Is this 'the year of Kylian Mbappe' at Real Madrid? Florentino Perez responds to transfer question amid claims PSG superstar has finally chosen to join La Liga giants

Chris Burton
Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid 2024Getty/GOAL
Kylian MbappeReal MadridTransfersParis Saint-GermainLigue 1LaLiga

Florentino Perez, who is famed for his ‘Galactico’ recruitment policy, has been asked if 2024 will be “the year of Kylian Mbappe” at Real Madrid.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Forward running down his contract
  • Set to become a free agent
  • Ready for a new challenge in Spain

Editors' Picks