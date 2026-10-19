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Better than Jude! Yan Diomande shatters Bellingham record as Real Madrid starlet makes history in Sevilla thrashing
Madrid cruise to Sevilla thrashing
Jose Mourinho's side delivered one of their finest performances of the campaign to dispatch Sevilla in the Spanish capital. The hosts were in relentless form, using the fixture to build vital momentum ahead of the impending clash with Barcelona.
Arda Guler opened the scoring for Los Blancos, capitalising on precise wing play from Diomande. Kylian Mbappe then took charge of the contest, netting a decisive brace to put the game beyond the reach of the visitors.
However, it was the Ivorian teenager who provided the defining moment. Launching a devastating solo run down the flank, the winger cut inside to rifle a right-footed strike into the net and seal a comprehensive victory.
- AFP
Writing his name into the history books
By setting up Guler and scoring himself, Diomande etched his name into the storied history of the Spanish giants. At just 19 years and 338 days old, the Ivory Coast international now the youngest Real Madrid player this century to register both a goal and an assist in the same La Liga fixture this century.
This remarkable milestone sees him eclipse the previous benchmark held by Bellingham. The England midfielder had set the record at 20 years and 51 days, but the teenage winger has now rewritten those statistics in spectacular fashion. The achievement highlights a dramatic turnaround for the youngster following a challenging start to life at the Bernabeu.
Mourinho demands more despite heavy price tag
Despite the historic evening, Mourinho was quick to temper expectations surrounding his big-money signing. The Portuguese tactician acknowledged the immense pressure on the teenager's shoulders but stressed that the forward remains a raw talent with plenty of development ahead.
"He’s got a lot of room for improvement; he’s young, he’s naive - a work in progress," Mourinho explained. "Instead of playing with the number 25 on his back, he’s playing with the 125 or 130 million they paid for him."
The manager pinpointed decision-making and composure in the final third as key areas for growth, though he drew a favourable comparison to another Real Madrid star. "I remember Vinicius [Junior] very well when he first arrived at Real Madrid," Mourinho added. "Then two-three years later, Vinicius had become a truly world-class player."
- Anadolu Agency
Looming Clasico test and tactical reshuffles
Real Madrid must now quickly shift their focus to next week's highly anticipated El Clasico against Barcelona. For Diomande, the immediate future offers a golden opportunity to solidify his starting spot while Vinicius Junior serves the remainder of a four-match domestic suspension.
Once the Brazilian is cleared to return, Mourinho will face a tactical dilemma. The Ivorian may be forced to adapt to a role on the right flank to accommodate his team-mate, making it crucial that he maintains this high level of consistency against their fiercest rivals.
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