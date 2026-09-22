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Netherlands boss Xavi sends message to Matthijs de Ligt as Man Utd defender nears return from injury hell
Long-awaited return
The Dutch centre-back has been absent from competitive action for nearly a year. A persistent back injury first ruled him out in November 2025, initiating a deeply frustrating recovery process. After half a year of unsuccessful conservative treatment, the defender ultimately accepted the need for medical intervention.
De Ligt underwent surgery in May, a decision that officially ended his hopes of participating in the 2026 World Cup. Now back in training at Carrington, the Manchester United star is making significant physical strides. Medical staff anticipate he will finally be available for selection once the current international break concludes.
- AFP
Xavi keeps close watch
Despite his prolonged absence, De Ligt remains a crucial part of the national team's plans under their new manager. Speaking ahead of a demanding run of Nations League fixtures against Germany, Serbia, and Greece, Barcelona legend Xavi confirmed he is closely monitoring the defender's rehabilitation in Manchester.
"Yes, we’re in touch with him and Manchester United," the Dutch boss revealed. "He’s been through a tough time. I’ve also been in touch with Frenkie de Jong and Xavi Simons recently. We need all our players, especially these guys."
Emphasising the centre-back's status within the Oranje setup, Xavi added: "He’s doing well. We are checking how are they. We want to check because we need all the players. In this case, De Ligt is an important player. He could be important in the future."
Overcoming early setbacks
The road back has severely tested the former Ajax captain. When opting for his operation earlier this year, De Ligt admitted his profound disappointment on social media. "After six months of treatment and working hard to get back, surgery was the only option left," he wrote, lamenting his inability to aid United and missing out on the World Cup.
For the Red Devils, his impending return provides a massive defensive boost. Manager Michael Carrick is eagerly awaiting his comeback, alongside the recovery of other first-team stars. Following a recent 1-1 draw against Fulham, Carrick noted: "Amad [Diallo], hopefully by the time we get back, he will have trained with the group. Matta [De Ligt] is working towards his fitness as well."
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Tottenham test awaits
Manchester United resume their Premier League campaign with a clash against Tottenham Hotspur on October 10. While Carrick stopped short of guaranteeing De Ligt's involvement against Spurs, the defender's return to team training suggests an appearance is imminent.
If the Dutchman can prove his match fitness in the coming weeks, he will instantly bolster United's backline. Furthermore, a successful domestic return would firmly put him back in contention for Xavi's next Netherlands squad as they look toward the future.
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