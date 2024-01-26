Xabi Alonso warned against replacing Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool as former Reds team-mate says German’s legacy is ‘difficult to match’Aditya GokhaleGetty Images Xabi AlonsoJuergen KloppLiverpoolPremier LeagueTransfersFormer Liverpool star Luis Garcia has warned Xabi Alonso against taking over from Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKlopp set to leave Liverpool at end of the seasonAlonso touted as a replacement at AnfieldGarcia warns Spaniard against move