Xabi Alonso needs to turn Real Madrid around fast! Weekend winners and losers as PSG also surrender top spot while Liverpool's mega-money signings belatedly prove their worth

Across the capital, Liverpool travelled to West Ham knowing that their own bid to defend the title they won last season is already well over following a run of six defeats in seven that has seen Arne Slot's position as manager come under increased scrutiny. And while beating the struggling Irons shouldn't signal the return of the Reds to their best form, it was encouraging for supporters that the club's two mega-money summer signings both finally showed what they are all about.

In truth, Alexander Isak was again on the periphery of things for long periods at the London Stadium, but when Liverpool needed him most, the £125 million ($169m) striker produced a fine finish to break the deadlock and secure his first league goal since swapping Tyneside for Merseyside.

It was Florian Wirtz, however, who was the star of the show for Slot's side. Given the freedom to roam from the No.10 position, the Germany international proved elusive for the West Ham defence as he picked up pockets of space and drove Liverpool forward. If not for a couple of poor touches in the box from team-mates he might have finished the game with an assist or two, but this was the kind of display many expected from the £116m ($156m) man when he arrived from Bayer Leverkusen.

Wirtz was able to express himself in such a way in part due to Dominik Szoboszlai being switched to the right-hand side of Liverpool's front three as Slot chose to leave Mohamed Salah on the bench for the duration of the afternoon. Szoboszlai's work-rate and selflessness allowed Wirtz additional space to thrive in, and if the Reds' performances continue to improve, this weekend could mark the beginning of the end of 'the Egyptian King's' Liverpool career.