WSL Signing of the Season: GOAL's top 10 for 2025-26 - ranked

There has been no more impressive goalkeeper, or new signing, in the WSL this season than Chiamaka Nnadozie, who Brighton acquired on a free transfer from Paris FC last summer.
The Nigeria international has been well-known for some time as one of the best shot-stoppers around, a reputation she has earned from her performances at World Cup tournaments, various editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and also in France, where she helped the underdogs in the capital win the Coupe de France last year after enjoying a giant-killing spree in the Champions League the season prior.
Nnadozie has enhanced that reputation in her first season in the WSL, with no other goalkeeper preventing more goals, according to expected goals against statistics. By those metrics, Brighton should've conceded at least 5.7 more times than they have this term, but for Nnadozie's remarkable shot-stopping, which has also earned her the best save percentage in the division.
To rank joint-second in the WSL for clean sheets, in a side that is on track to finish sixth after conceding more than all-but-one of the teams above them, is no mean feat, either. That's not just down to Nnadozie, of course, but she deserves a lot of praise for her role in racking up a tally that is only bettered by Chelsea's Hannah Hampton, Man City's Ayaka Yamashita and Man Utd's Phallon Tullis-Joyce. She has been outstanding and, by GOAL's reckoning, the best signing in the WSL this season.