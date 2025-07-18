Wrexham confirm transfer for Liberato Cacace for undisclosed fee as New Zealand international signs three-year deal with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side L. Cacace Wrexham Transfers Club Friendlies Championship

Wrexham have confirmed the arrival of New Zealand international Liberato Cacace, who has committed to a three-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2028. The 24-year-old left-back becomes the latest addition to Phil Parkinson’s squad as the club builds toward a historic campaign in the EFL Championship.