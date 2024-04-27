Ryan Reynolds Paul Mullin split Wrexham 2023Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

'Awkward & embarrassed' - Wrexham talisman Paul Mullin admits he is still struggling to deal with fame brought by co-owners Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney

Paul MullinWrexhamLeague Two

Paul Mullin admitted that he still feels "awkward and embarrassed" to deal with the fame brought by co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Hollywood actors have brought global fame to Wrexham
  • Celebrities are often spotted at the Racecourse Ground
  • Mullin still warming up to the intense media spotlight
Article continues below

Editors' Picks