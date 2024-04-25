Paul Mullin Wrexham 2023-24Getty
Chris Burton

Another Paul Mullin hat-trick? Wrexham star on back-to-back-to-back promotions as Red Dragons seek to make Premier League dream come true for Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney

WrexhamPaul MullinLeague TwoPremier League

Paul Mullin says there has been no talk of back-to-back-to-back promotions as Wrexham seek to deliver on Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s ambition.

  • Welsh outfit surged out of National League
  • Bounced straight through League Two
  • Hollywood owners intend to reach top-flight
