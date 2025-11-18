Getty/GOAL
No repeat of Wrexham fairy tale! South American club backed by Ryan Reynolds, Rob Mac & Eva Longoria finishes 2025 season BOTTOM of table
Relocation project: Why La Equidad are being moved
A standing at the foot of the division was confirmed on Wednesday when taking in a final outing of what has been a disastrous season. La Equidad did win that contest, against Deportivo Pereira, 4-0 but were unable to become upwardly mobile.
They will be hoping positive steps in the right direction are taken next season, but will no longer be operating in their current guise. The team will compete under a new name, while donning different colours, in 2026 as Reynolds and Longoria begin to make their mark.
Colombian reporter Felipe Sierra said at the time of relocation proposals first being aired: “Not only is the name change being evaluated, but also the change of city. It is one of the alternatives, although the name is almost a fact. Next week the document has to be signed to make the transfer official.”
Bright future: Big plans for Colombian outfit
Fans were encouraged to attend the final fixture in 2025 as La Equidad took to the field one last time. The club posted on social media: “Let’s experience together the close of a story that defined Colombian football.”
Club president Nicolas Maya delivered an end-of-season message as he outlined the team’s vision for what they hope will be a brighter future. He apologised for the shocking 2025 campaign, with La Equidad ending the year with a record of three wins against 12 defeats and a goal difference of -15.
Maya said: “We know that the sporting results this season were not what we expected nor what our fans deserve. We made risky decisions, betting on young talent and building a model with projection, but not everything went as we wanted. Even so, we are convinced it was a necessary step to start building something lasting and sustainable.”
He hinted at the mooted rebranding being announced shortly, saying of the planned changes that are about to be implemented: “Many of them will be known soon.” La Equidad are preparing to move out of their Bogota base.
Who forms part of the La Equidad ownership group?
The team was taken over by a U.S. consortium in January 2025. Said group is fronted by real estate investor Al Tylis and Club Necaxa executive Sam Porter but also includes Reynolds, Mac, Longoria, MLB superstar Justin Verlander and his model wife Kate Upton.
They are said to have purchased a 99 per cent stake in La Equidad at a valuation of over $30 million (£23m) - as reported by The Athletic.
It remains to be seen what the new ownership team have in store, with it possible that inspiration will be taken from other ventures at Wrexham and Necaxa. Reynolds, Mac and Longoria have made a point of combining their sporting interests with their love of storytelling, with documentary series being delivered in Wales and Mexico.
Those productions are intended to cover resurgences on and off the field, with ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ opening up a window to the world for a club that has risen out of the National League in British football and to within touching distance of the Premier League.
Another documentary after success at Wrexham & Necaxa?
A docuseries all about Necaxa - who boast ex-Arsenal and Real Madrid playmaker Mesut Ozil among their investors - was released on FX and Hulu in August 2025. With Reynolds, Mac and Longoria among the executive producers, that show intends to showcase how celebrity owners will “reignite the soul of one of Mexico’s most storied football clubs”.
A similar project could be lined up for La Equidad, as they enter a bold new era, with famous faces behind the scenes hoping to oversee a renaissance there that delivers more drama for a worldwide audience that can be drawn in through global streaming services.
