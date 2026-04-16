AFP
'Wow' - Gary Neville left absolutely stunned by Paul Scholes' Man City vs Arsenal Premier League prediction
Scholes predicts Etihad demolition
The title race enters a definitive phase this weekend as Arsenal travel to Manchester, but Scholes believes the contest will be far more one-sided than many expect. Speaking on The Overlap's Stick to Football podcast, the former midfield maestro dismissed the idea of a close-fought tactical battle, instead backing Pep Guardiola’s side to sweep the visitors aside with ease.
“I think City will win easily,” Scholes told a visibly shocked Neville. “Just comfortable. Unless they get someone sent off or something stupid. I think they’ll win comfortably. Two or three [nil].” The blunt nature of the prediction left Neville momentarily speechless, with the former right-back simply responding: “Wow… wow!” while trying to process the idea of the league leaders being brushed away so dismissively.
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Neville holds firm on draw
Neville, who has often been vocal about Arsenal's resilience this season, took a more conservative approach when asked for his scoreline. He believes the pressure of the occasion will lead to a stalemate that keeps the title race alive rather than handing the keys back to Guardiola's men. Neville said: “I think it’s going to be a draw on Sunday and I think it’ll be 1-1.”
Despite Neville's optimism for a competitive affair, the statistics suggest Mikel Arteta's men are in for their toughest test of the campaign. The Gunners have won just one of their last five matches and suffered three defeats, including a damaging 2-1 loss to Bournemouth. This dip in domestic form has allowed City to close the gap while maintaining a crucial game in hand, putting immense pressure on the trip to the Etihad.
Arteta looks for European springboard
While the pundits debate the outcome, Mikel Arteta is hoping that Arsenal’s progression to the Champions League semi-finals will provide the mental boost needed to overcome City. After a gritty 0-0 draw against Sporting CP secured their spot in the final four, the Spaniard was adamant that the result would serve as a psychological lift for his squad.
“One hundred per cent,” the Spaniard said when asked if the result could serve as a springboard. “This is a massive push to win the semifinal of the Champions League. It's extremely tough and we know what we've done. We deserve it, fully deserve it as well, and we're going to enjoy it because we deserve it. My message [to the players] was gratitude to them. I know the effort and the commitment that they have put in.”
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Rice issues defiant winning message
The Arsenal dressing room remains confident despite Scholes' damning verdict, with Declan Rice leading the rallying cry. He emphasised that the group is prepared to go all out for victory on Sunday.
"Of course, you have to win every game, we want to win every game in the Premier League," the 27-year-old said. "Our record this year has been amazing in all competitions... [It's about] how much you want it, so I know I'll be ready, I know the boys will be ready, so let's go." Whether that determination is enough to prove Scholes wrong remains to be seen in what is undoubtedly the biggest game of the season.