'We're ready' - Declan Rice fires warning to Man City ahead of titanic Premier League title clash

Progression in the Champions League bolsters the confidence in the Arsenal camp. A goalless draw at the Emirates against Sporting CP proves enough to see them through to the semi-finals, following Kai Havertz's dramatic late winner in the first leg in Lisbon. Rice notes the importance of the achievement, especially as the club looks to improve on their continental run from the previous campaign.

"I’m delighted. I’m so, so happy. We now want to go one step forward than last season and get to the final," Rice says of the victory to TNT Sports. When asked if the nature of the defensive performance against the Portuguese side is frustrating, he adds: "Frustrating? No… we’ve just got to another semi-final. Who cares what people think. All that matters is what this group think, what the manager thinks and we're in another semi-final."