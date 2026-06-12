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Tottenham-bound Marcos Senesi joins Lionel Messi & Co in Argentina World Cup squad as replacement for injured Leonardo Balerdi
Late defensive reshuffle for world champions
Lionel Scaloni was forced into an unexpected alteration to his tournament plans after Balerdi suffered a severe muscle tear in his right leg during training. The manager delayed his final decision until after a pre-tournament friendly against Iceland, using the match to assess his tactical options. Senesi, who had been on standby, was subsequently selected to fill the void and is now travelling to the camp in Kansas City.
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Scaloni clears up selection doubts
The management team expressed deep disappointment for the sidelined defender while explaining the meticulous process behind electing his successor.
Confirming the medical diagnosis and subsequent selection strategy via social media and press conferences, the Argentina national team stated: "Defender Leonardo Balerdi suffered a muscle injury in the soleus of his right leg and will not be able to be part of the squad that will play in the World Cup."
Scaloni added: "Today's test left me satisfied and cleared up many doubts regarding what the team might be lacking... Maybe I'll take one or two more days to announce Balerdi's replacement."
Senesi's monumental milestone
It has been a monumental 24 hours for the 29-year-old, who only has three international caps to his name. The former Bournemouth man, who once turned down a call-up from Italy, recently agreed a free transfer to Tottenham starting July 1. He will now link up with future club team-mate Cristian Romero in a star-studded Albiceleste defensive unit that originally debuted him against Estonia back in 2022.
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African test awaits in Kansas
Argentina are putting the final touches to their tactical preparations before launching their campaign against Algeria next week. Scaloni’s side face an intriguing Group J schedule that also includes fixtures against Austria and Jordan. Their African opponents have historically proven they can breach La Albiceleste, meaning the newly formed defensive partnership must find their rhythm quickly to avoid an opening-day upset.
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