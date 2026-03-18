Every day, Sharon Bollenbach drives past the stadium. Technically, it is still named BMO Field. Toronto FC play there.

But in under three months, its name will have changed. Then, it will be called Toronto Stadium. She hopes it will be packed with fans from around the world. In her mind, she pictures a place full of noise, light, and a spectrum of colors. That stadium, revamped, renamed, and refurbished, will host World Cup games and, in theory, serve as a focal point of a city expected to put on a show.

Such is the case for many of the 16 host venues. While there has been plenty of furor and anger about the way the World Cup is being handled at the highest levels, the city perspective is one of pushing forward, finding optimism, and picturing - if only on a drive to work - what a World Cup should look like.

“It’s a privilege. I really believe that. Some days I have to remind myself of that, I’m not going to lie, but it really is a privilege to work on an event like this,” Bollenbach, an executive with Toronto’s host committee, told GOAL.

Planning a World Cup is not easy. That much has been made clear in recent months and played out in public. But executing it is harder. And while stories circulate about money, clashes with the U.S. government, and controversy at a higher level, those in the day-to-day still have jobs to do. Host cities still have to put on a show and execute the event, even when the odds are stacked against them.

“It comes with a lot of challenges, and knots and tangles and so on, but at the end of the day, we’re getting to work on the biggest global event on the planet, and we’re getting to encourage, embrace, and engage with our city and get others excited,” Bollenbach said.