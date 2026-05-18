Women's Super League Player of the Year: Lauren James, Khadija Shaw, Alessia Russo and GOAL's top 20 for 2025-26 - ranked

It was a weird year for Chelsea, who were hampered by injuries throughout that not only limited their ability to defend their WSL title, but also compete for other trophies across four fronts. Nothing underlines how key some of those absentees were more than the fact that two of them were probably among the Blues' best three players this term.

One of them was Veerle Buurman, who just misses out on making this list. The 20-year-old defender was on the fringes of the squad throughout the first half of the campaign, but started to get her chances in the New Year, as injuries hit her fellow centre-backs, and she was outstanding in her 11 league starts, nine of which came in 2026.

The other is Lauren James, who was often the best player on the pitch on either side when she played. The forward missed most of the first half of the season, only returning in mid-November and did not complete more than an hour of action until January. However, Sonia Bompastor's patience in building James' minutes back up paid off handsomely, leading to the England star being near her mesmerising best towards the end of the campaign.

It was too late to help Chelsea defend their WSL title, but James' magic helped ensure the Blues clinched Champions League football and a League Cup, with her five goals and four assists from 14 league games the second-most in Bompastor's squad, and only bettered by 13 players in the division, with the 24-year-old also ranked 14th in the WSL for key passes despite such a lengthy absence.