Wolves strike deal to appoint ex-defender Rob Edwards as new manager after Middlesbrough reject initial approach

Wolves' approach immediately sparked chaos in Teesside. Middlesbrough initially rejected Wolves’ overtures, furious that the Premier League side had come knocking for their head coach so soon after his appointment. Subsequently, Edwards was stood down from his managerial duties ahead of Boro’s Championship clash with Birmingham. He didn’t take training and was notably absent from his pre-match press conference, which was abruptly cancelled. Hours later, Middlesbrough issued a statement confirming they had reluctantly granted Wolves permission to speak to Edwards.

A club statement read: "Middlesbrough Football Club have, subject to the completion of an agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers FC, given head coach Rob Edwards permission to speak to Wolves. We initially rejected an approach from Wolves on the basis that Rob signed a three-year contract with MFC less than six months ago.

"Following discussions with Rob we were disappointed to learn that he wanted to speak with Wolves regarding their head coach vacancy. We have now agreed terms with Wolves, subject to the completion of the relevant paperwork. First team coaches Adi Viveash and Harry Watling, and Academy manager Craig Liddle, will take charge of team affairs for Saturday’s game against Birmingham City at the Riverside."