'Winning the World Cup is the ultimate' - Lionel Messi hits back at Cristiano Ronaldo claim as Inter Miami & Argentina star says 'everything else falls short'

While that assessment may not be “fair”, Messi has been quick to point out that any player should want to experience the thrill of lifting the World Cup. He did that as captain of Argentina, allowing his own medal collection to be completed.

Speaking at the America Business Forum in Florida, Messi - who now plays his club football in MLS for Inter Miami - said of living the dream: “The truth is that explaining the feelings of that moment is difficult. It's hard to put into words what that title meant, on a personal level, on a family level, for my team-mates, and for the country. It was clear how the country celebrated, the need and the desire we had for it to happen again after so much time had passed.”

He added: “For me it was special. First, because for a player, winning the World Cup is the ultimate achievement. It's like anyone in their job, any professional reaching the top. There's nothing more after the World Cup. You can't ask for anything more. And on top of that, I had been lucky enough to have achieved everything before. At the club level, at the individual level. We had also won the Copa América with the national team. That was the missing piece. It was like closing out my entire career with that trophy.”