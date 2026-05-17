AFP
Why Man Utd pose a problem for new Mason Greenwood suitors - with €50 million transfer away from Marseille being mooted
Roma target Marseille forward
According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Roma are exploring the possibility of signing Greenwood this summer. Since joining Marseille from United in 2024, the Englishman has revitalised his career, amassing 48 goals and 17 assists in 81 appearances. Now, Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini has reportedly identified him as his primary attacking target to potentially partner Donyell Malen, aiming to build a devastating front line at the Stadio Olimpico.
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Financial hurdles and player sales
The primary obstacle is the valuation. Marseille will demand around €50 million for their star attacker, whose contract expires in 2029. Crucially, United retain a significant sell-on percentage from any future transfer, meaning a discount is highly unlikely. While Roma share a strong relationship with the French club, the Friedkin family must balance the books to fund such a marquee addition. Consequently, midfielders Manu Kone and Matias Soule face potential exits. Selling the duo would generate the vital funds required to meet the hefty €50m asking price without breaching strict financial regulations.
Marseille miss out on UCL berth
A significant factor in these negotiations is the recent domestic conclusion in France. Marseille have failed to secure Champions League qualification for next season, finishing fifth in the Ligue 1 table with 59 points. Missing out on Europe's premier competition and dropping into the Europa League deals a significant financial blow to the club. This shortfall might force them to cash in on Greenwood to balance their own books. However, the substantial sell-on clause owed to United means they cannot afford to lower their asking price, creating a highly complex transfer triangle.
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What next?
Roma's immediate focus turns to their crucial away clash against Hellas Verona on the final weekend of the season in Italy. Sitting fourth with 70 points in Serie A, securing a victory guarantees Champions League football. Reaching this vital milestone will unlock the essential revenue stream needed to initiate formal negotiations for Greenwood, allowing them to capitalise on Marseille's own European shortcomings.