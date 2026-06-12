Harry Kane's Ballon d'Or-worthy form, Thomas Tuchel's trophy record & eight reasons why England WILL win the 2026 World Cup

If all goes to plan, England's route through the tournament should be a pretty straightforward one - although there is, of course, no avoiding the big dogs once you get to the business end of proceedings.
We already know that the Three Lions have been drawn in a fairly favourable group alongside Croatia, Ghana and Panama, with the expanded 48-team tournament resulting in the top seeds being more spread out. They will be expected to top that, to set up a last-32 tie against a third-placed side - most likely Ivory Coast, Ecuador, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Norway, Senegal, Austria, Algeria, Colombia, Uzbekistan or DR Congo.
While there are a few nations there they would want to avoid, England would still be firm favourites and would expect to progress to the last 16, where the challenge of facing Mexico at the iconic Estadio Azteca could await, although South Korea, Scotland, Japan or Sweden are also possible opponents. Facing the co-hosts on home soil would be a daunting prospect, but you would still expect Tuchel's charges to get the job done on the pitch.
Things inevitably get more complicated thereafter, but England would be favourites to beat Ancelotti's Brazil, who are a work in progress, in the most likely quarter-final scenario. Holders Argentina or Portugal would then lie in wait in the semis, before a probable showdown against Spain in a repeat of the Euro 2024 final, if La Roja can beat France in their theoretical semi-final.
There are plenty of variables, but you have to feel that the Three Lions' path to the semi-finals, at least, is mapped out. From there, they have every chance of beating Argentina or Portugal, albeit narrowly, and the margins will be fine once again in the showpiece against Luis de la Fuente's Spain or Didier Deschamps' France.