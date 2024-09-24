Who is playing in the 2024 Presidents Cup?

Here's who will tee off this week in search of glory in Montreal

Two years after they romped to a five-point victory on home turf, the United States will make the short trip across the border to Canada as they seek to defend the Presidents Cup against the International team in the 2024 edition of the tournament.

Success in Charlotte under the watch of President Joe Biden saw the USA continue their dominance, even as their Ryder Cup fortunes waver - and they will be looking for another statement performance.

Held for the second time and first since 2007 at the Royal Montreal Golf Club, a star-studded who's-who of PGA Tour heavyweights will meet on both sides of the fairway as they look to secure famous success.

But who are the men lining up to take their place on the tee? Here, GOAL profiles the two dozen stars set to battle it out for glory in the 2024 Presidents Cup.