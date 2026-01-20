Getty
When will Mohamed Salah return? Liverpool make big decision ahead of Marseille Champions League trip after attacker's AFCON exploits
Salah included in Liverpool squad for Marseille trip
Liverpool have confirmed that Salah is part of the squad travelling to France for the game. Salah has not played for the Reds since December 13 but is in line to make his first appearance since their 2-0 win over Brighton. The Egyptian star trained with his team-mates ahead of the game and is part of Arne Slot's 20-man Champions League squad. However, Ibrahima Konate is not on the list and has returned to France for family reasons, according to BBC Sport.
Liverpool's squad in full: Alisson, Joe Gomez, Wataru Endo, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez, Florian Wirtz, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis MacAllister, Mohamed Salah, Federico Chiesa, Curtis Jones, Cody Gakpo, Hugo Ekitike, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Andy Robertson, Freddie Woodman, Jeremie Frimpong, Ryan Gravenberch, Trey Nyoni, Rio Ngumoha.
Slot 'happy' to welcome Salah back
Salah returns to Liverpool with his future at the club still uncertain. The forward hit the headlines before heading to AFCON after losing his place in the team and giving an explosive interview where he said he had no relationship with Slot and accused his manager of "throwing him under the bus". Slot insisted he had "no issue" with Salah before he left for the tournament in Morocco and has subsequently said he's happy to have the forward back and available to play once again. He told reporters: "Similar to Andy [Robertson], Mo has been so important for this club, for me, so I’m happy that he’s back. Even if I had 15 attackers I still would have been happy that he comes back, but that’s not our current situation. Happy to have him back." It remains to be seen whether Salah will feature in France on Wednesday night, but there's no doubt his return will be a boost. Slot has seen his Liverpool team struggle in attack in the seven games without Salah and has also seen summer signing Alexander Isak ruled out after undergoing surgery on a leg fracture.
'We talk a lot' - Szoboszlai reveals Salah chats
Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has revealed that he's been in contact with Salah while he's been away but gave little away about the Egypt star's future plans. "Yes, to be honest almost every day," he told reporters. "We speak about everything: I’m following him, I guess he is following me. We talk a lot. That’s between me and him [what he wants to do]. He will come back and then we just keep on going. He will be here and it’s the decision for the manager and the club. It is not about us, it is about him."
Liverpool sent warning by De Zerbi
Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi has warned Liverpool his team are capable of beating anyone when they are at their best. He told reporters: "They are a very strong team, but we have to be the team we were tonight in every match – for 90 minutes, and across the 38 games of the season," he told reporters. That is our margin for improvement. We can play very well against Liverpool but, if we’re not at it, we can lose against anyone. If we are well prepared; we can compete with everyone."
What next for Liverpool?
Liverpool still have work to do to finish in the top eight in the Champions League and clinch automatic qualification to the knockout stages. Slot's side begin the latest round of fixtures in ninth place in the standings ahead of their final two games against Marseille and Qarabag. Slot will be well aware that Marseille can be dangerous opponents as they have picked up three wins in the competition already, beating Newcastle, Ajax and Union Saint-Gilloise.
