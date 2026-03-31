When will Jesse Lingard make his Corinthians debut? Big update on 'humble' ex-Man Utd star as he seeks to impress ex-Brazil boss Dorival Junior

Since arriving at the Joaquim Grava training facility in early March, Lingard has undergone an intensive 29-day conditioning program to regain match sharpness. The veteran midfielder joined the Brazilian giants on a short-term deal until the end of the year, with an option for a further 12 months, following his departure from FC Seoul in January. Despite his high-profile background, staff at the club have been struck by his commitment to adapting to the local footballing culture. His integration into the squad has been seamless, with the technical team now confident that he is physically prepared to contribute to the first team’s efforts.