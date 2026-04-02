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What has changed in La Liga? Barcelona are close to regaining their freedom

Barcelona
Spain

Barça’s financial results offer the new management positive signs

The Barcelona board is close to meeting La Liga’s financial fair play (FFP) requirements, following five years of financial difficulties that have limited the club’s ability to sign free agents.

The new Catalan management, led by Joan Laporta, who was recently elected club president, has received a positive response, and this is seen as an important step towards Barcelona regaining its full financial freedom after years of strict restrictions. 

Read more:

Flick’s leniency and FIFA’s complaint… Laporta outlines Barcelona’s future

Flick’s proposal will not be implemented… World Cup changes Barcelona’s summer plans


  • Positive signs in Barcelona’s financial results

    The Catalan club has already submitted the required interim financial statements to La Liga, which show projected revenues exceeding the approved budget of €1.075 billion up to 30 June.

    This improvement is attributed to several factors, most notably the team reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League, which secured them €100.34 million from UEFA, as well as increased revenue from sponsorship, ticket sales and merchandise.

    There is currently a sense of relief within Barcelona’s management after all financial indicators have been interpreted positively by the La Liga association, with no opposition or pressure from rival clubs, unlike what happened with Atlético Madrid two years ago.

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  • Lewandowski… the key factor in the equation

    Should Robert Lewandowski not renew his contract, the club will save around €40 million in wages and asset depreciation. Should he renew, however, it will be on a reduced salary, meaning his wages will not negatively impact the overall wage bill.

    This is because the Polish player, in turn, helped support the club financially when he joined during the Covid-19 pandemic on a high-salary contract, and consequently a large portion of his salary is counted towards ‘Financial Fair Play’ funds.

    Danish player Andreas Christensen’s salary is also around €25 million, and can be counted in the same way to support the 1:1 rule.

  • Earlier comments caused concern... then relief

    During the election campaign, Ferran Olivi, the club’s former treasurer (who resigned on 9 February alongside Joan Laporta and eight other board members), had confirmed that Barcelona was facing a shortfall of between €12 million and €15 million to meet the 1:1 rule during the summer transfer window.

    Now, following the presentation of the interim financial statements, it appears the club is just a few steps away from regaining full financial freedom, which is a significant development after years of strict restrictions imposed under Financial Fair Play regulations.

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  • The 1-1 scoreline... the challenge Barcelona are looking to overcome

    The 1:1 rule in La Liga is based on the fundamental principle that for every euro spent on a new transfer, one euro must be brought into the club’s coffers through the sale of a player or savings on the wage bill.

    This rule is one of the most significant mechanisms imposed by La Liga to ensure financial balance among clubs, and it has prevented Barcelona from securing major free transfers over the past five years despite the club’s crippling financial crisis.

    Barcelona is currently attempting to comply with this rule through a combination of increasing revenue, reducing the wage bill, and utilising ‘fair play’ mechanisms relating to certain older contracts, such as Robert Lewandowski’s.

    If the club succeeds in achieving the required balance, it will regain its freedom in the transfer market, allowing it to strengthen the squad without having to sell key players or resort to further loans, which represents a decisive step towards long-term financial stability.

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