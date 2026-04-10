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مجدي عبيد

Magdy Obaid

Journalist | Passionate Football Writer

Throughout my journey in journalism, which began in 2006 when I joined one of Saudi Arabia’s leading newspapers, I have worked at numerous media outlets.

I have been part of the editorial teams at several prominent Arabic newspapers and digital platforms, producing hundreds of reports and in-depth investigative articles. These covered both major sporting events and the business side of sports.

However, my true passion for football began much earlier — since the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France, which featured an extraordinary generation of football legends, led by the likes of France’s Zinedine Zidane and Brazil’s Roberto Carlos.

Today, I specialize in creating sports content, including journalistic features, match analyses, and coverage of major sporting events and tournaments.

My all-time favorite XI is as follows:

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Buffon.

Defense: Cafu – Franz Beckenbauer – Paolo Maldini – Marcelo.

Midfield: Diego Maradona – Zinedine Zidane – Ronaldinho.

Attack: Lionel Messi – Ronaldo Nazário – Cristiano Ronaldo.

You can follow me on (X) via the following link:

 

Articles by Magdy Obaid
  7. FBL-EUR-C1-ATLETICO MADRID-PRESSERAFP
    BarcelonaBarcelona vs Atletico Madrid

    Diego Simeone admitted that the minutes following José María Álvarez’s late goal at Camp Nou were anything but easy for his Atlético Madrid side. The Argentine coach, known for his

    What lies in store for Atlético in the second leg? The question hangs heavy over the club’s supporters and staff alike as they prepare for the decisive encounter. Having secured a slender advantage in the first meeting, Diego Simeone’s side now knows that ninety minutes of intense focus, disciplined tactics and clinical finishing could secure a place in the next round. Yet the opposition will not roll over; they too have studied the video, identified weaknesses and honed set-pieces. For Atlético, the challenge is twofold: first, to defend with the kind of organised solidarity that has become their hallmark; second, to exploit the inevitable gaps that will open when their opponents push forward in search of goals. The return fixture promises high stakes, nervy moments and, for the winners, a sweet reward.

  8. FBL-EUR-C1-BARCELONA-ATLETICO MADRIDAFP
    BarcelonaBarcelona vs Atletico Madrid

    Video: The Montjuïc nightmare returns to Camp Nou Barça fans thought they had seen the last of their historic curse. Yet, as the latest match at the iconic Camp Nou unfolded, that

    Sorloth reminds Atlético fans of a memorable moment When Alexander Sorloth steps onto the pitch, he instantly evokes one of the most iconic images in Atlético Madrid history. The tall, blond striker’s presence alone is enough to transport die-hard Rojiblancos back to that frantic, joyous finale in Lisbon, when an unlikely hero emerged to rewrite the club’s European narrative. It was May 2014, and Atlético had just claimed their first La Liga title in nearly two decades. The triumph was sweet, yet their Champions League dream lived on. In the final against city rivals Real Madrid, the match appeared destined for extra time until the 93rd minute, when an unlikely substitute rose to meet Koke’s corner. The rest, as they say, is history—a thunderous header, a wild celebration, and a photograph etched into the memory of every Atlético supporter. Fast-forward to the present, and Sorloth arrives at the Wanda Metropolitano with a similar blend of physicality and poise. Though he wears a differ

  9. FC Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport
    BarcelonaBarcelona vs Atletico Madrid

    After the Paris incident, Kovač has struck again as Barcelona fell to Atlético. The Croatian coach, known for his disciplined tactics, masterminded another surprise result that ech

    Barcelona, known affectionately as the Blaugrana, have yet to taste victory under their current manager. This statistic, though simple, carries profound weight in the Camp Nou corridors, where expectations are sky-high and patience is thin. Supporters point to the team’s fluid, possession-based style as a hallmark of their identity, yet the results column remains stubbornly bereft of three-point entries. Without victories, the coach’s tactical nuances go uncelebrated, and the pressure mounts with every passing match. The club’s rich history demands success, and the fans’ passion refuses to accept anything less than consistent winning. Until those elusive victories arrive, the manager’s position will remain under scrutiny, and the famous red-and-blue jersey will feel the weight of unmet expectations.

  10. FBL-FRIENDLY-SEN-PERAFP
    SenegalSenegal vs Morocco

    Motsepe on the true African champion: I handed the trophy to Koulibaly In a brief yet meaningful ceremony that encapsulated the spirit of continental supremacy, Confederation of Af

    CAF President raises the issue of Senegalese detainees in Morocco The President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has formally opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the detention of several Senegalese citizens in Morocco. This rare diplomatic intervention underscores the continent’s leading football body’s growing concern about the well-being of citizens from one member nation while they are present in another. Details remain scarce, but sources close to the CAF say the decision to act followed repeated appeals from Senegalese football officials who believe the situation could affect bilateral sporting relations. The move is being closely watched by both governments, as well as by fans across West Africa who see football as a unifying force capable of transcending political boundaries. In a brief statement released late yesterday, the CAF confirmed that its leader had “initiated a process” to gather accurate information about the number, conditions, an

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