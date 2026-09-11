West Ham hit Wrexham for six to secure top spot in the Championship table

The floodgates opened after the interval, with Konstantinos Mavropanos heading home from a corner to make it 3-0. Wrexham were punished again when Kyle Walker-Peters launched a rapid counter-attack from a poorly executed corner, allowing Castellanos to calmly slot in the fourth goal.

Substitute Mohamadou Kante added a fifth with a brilliant rising strike, before Manor Solomon completed the rout via a deflected effort. Phil Parkinson witnessed his team suffer their heaviest defeat since he took charge, exposing serious vulnerabilities at the back.