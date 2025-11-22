Getty Images Sport
'We concede too many easy goals!' - Virgil van Dijk rips into 'very bad' Reds after thumping defeat to Nottingham Forest but he insists he is 'not a quitter'
Liverpool fall to Nottingham Forest at Anfield
Liverpool's woeful run of form continued in their first game back from international duty. The Reds fell behind to a controversial Murillo goal in the 33rd minute at Anfield. The VAR ruled that Dan Ndoye did not interfere with Alisson's line of sight, as the Brazillian centre back drove home after Liverpool failed to clear their lines from a corner.
The Reds were given some respite when Igor Jesus' strike was mysteriously ruled out moments later for handball, despite the replay apparently showing the ball did not touch the striker's hand. Despite that let-off, the hosts struggled to gain a foothold against Sean Dyche's side. Forest completed a famous victory through a 46th minute effort from Nicolo Savona, and a 78th minute goal from Morgan Gibbs-White.
That sorry collapse prompted Van Dijk to call out his teammates. Liverpool's captain slammed his peers for their propensity to concede from set pieces, and called on the whole team to take more responsibility for the team's defensive record. The 33-year-old also refused to blame the referee's decision for their defeat, while also sending a message to the Liverpool fans. Many of those in attendance at Anfield left the game early as their side struggled again.
Van Dijk's post-game comments after Nottingham Forest defeat
Van Dijk said: "We concede too many easy goals. They scored obviously from a set piece again. You can ask if he was in front of Alisson, but it counted, so we're 1-0 down. We were not good in terms of battles, challenges, the fight, too rushed. It's a very difficult situation at the moment.
"There was nervousness after we conceded, but not before. We tried to rush things and that's human when you're in a difficult moment. We cleared the ones before and in the end, we'te in a very difficult moment. We don't get out of it by just speaking about it. It will take a lot of hard work.
"It's a problem. Everyone in the team has to take responsibility as well. Football is a team and everyone has to take responsibility. We have to digest this and take it on the chin. We need to work harder. We have to keep going.
"Everyone is disappointed, like they should be, because losing at home to Nottingham Forest is, in my eyes, very bad. That's the least I can say about it. Those goals we conceded are far too easy and we all have to look in the mirror. I've been at this club so long now and we've been through adversity. We will bounce back but it doesn't happen overnight. I'm not a quitter and we will keep going.
"I can't decide what the supporters are doing if they leave early. I know the fans have been through thick and thin with us. They will be there with us when we come out of this because we will come out of this."
Liverpool's defensive woes in numbers
Liverpool's propensity to concede from set pieces will certainly be of concern to Arne Slot's coaching staff. The Reds have now allowed nine goals from dead ball situations in the 2025/26 Premier League season. According to Opta Stats, that is the third worst record in England's top tier.
Van Dijk's side are conceding 1.81 goals-per-game this season. During their title winning exploits last season, the Reds conceded just 41 times in 38 games.
In their past six games in all competitions, Liverpool have conceded three goals on four occasions.
Can Liverpool sure up their leaky defence?
When Liverpool followed up their 20th league title with a summer spending spree headlined by a bevvy of attacking talent, most prognosticators had them as favourites to defend their crown. However, there were murmurs of discontent at the club's lack of resources in the centre of defence. Their failed pursuit of Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi looks more and more catastrophic with each passing game. While the Reds are set to re-kindle their interest in the England international, a packed schedule ahead of the January transfer window means the Reds will have to remedy their struggles with the resources they have in house. If they can't, it could heap even more pressure on Slot, just months after he lifted the Premier League trophy in his debut season in the English top-flight.
