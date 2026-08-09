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'We can focus on the league' - Robert Sanchez fires Chelsea warning to Arsenal and Manchester City
European absence a blessing for Chelsea
Sanchez is expecting ‘great things’ from the Blues this year, as they are able to focus on the Premier League without European distractions. It was a disappointing campaign last time round at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea finishing 10th in the Premier League and missing out on any kind of European football for this season.
Chelsea goalkeeper has been vocal about how the reduced workload can benefit the team’s preparation and recovery. "I think this year is a positive," he said. "It can be a good thing that we do not have a European tournament, because we can focus on the league. It is good for us as a team and as a squad because we get that time, one game a week, and I have a feeling we can do great things this year."
He added: "We have a new manager, and we are still trying to understand his game plan, what he wants from us. The most important thing [in pre-season] is everyone is getting minutes and putting in a good effort. The boys have done that."
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Alonso’s tactical revolution
Under the stewardship of Alonso, Chelsea are adopting a more measured approach to their development. The manager’s background as a world-class midfielder appears to be rubbing off on the squad, with a focus on composure and tactical discipline.
Sanchez has noted that the new boss is taking a methodical approach to implementing his vision. ‘He [Alonso] is not rushing anything. He is checking every game, every area we are doing, and we are slowly integrating new things. Day by day, we are learning more, and we are hopefully getting better game by game.
The former Brighton stopper says the new manager has filled him with confidence ahead of the new campaign. ‘I feel amazing,’ he said. ‘Xabi has given me all the confidence in the world. He is allowing me to perform. I know what he wants me to do. He understands the strengths of every individual. He understands my strengths. He is going to allow me to do what I am best at this season.
Addressing the goalkeeping scrutiny
Despite the optimism from the player himself, external voices have remained critical of his performances. Former Premier League star Shay Given recently hit out at the Spaniard's inconsistent form, suggesting that the Blues might need to look elsewhere to secure their defensive line.
Given has specifically pointed out that Sanchez has a tendency to commit high-profile errors despite his obvious talent. The pundit noted that the goalkeeper can pull off some unbelievable saves only to have a mad rush of blood to the head at the edge of the box. This perceived erraticism is what Chelsea hope to iron out under the new coaching regime.
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Pre-season progress and title ambitions
Chelsea’s pre-season preparations continued on Sunday with a 3-3 draw with Malaysian side Johor Darul Ta’zim, which saw Liam Delap score twice from the penalty spot. The Blues beat AC Milan 3-0 in a friendly on Saturday, so Alonso named an entirely different team against the Malaysian side to ensure the full depth of his squad received adequate match fitness.
These fixtures have served as the testing ground for the tactical tweaks Alonso is introducing. The variety in results and performances highlights the ongoing process of adaptation, but the mood within the camp remains resolutely positive.
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