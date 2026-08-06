Chelsea urged to sign former Liverpool goalkeeper as Shay Given blasts Robert Sanchez for 'rush of blood' errors

Given believes that Brentford goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher would be a transformative signing for Chelsea or Newcastle this summer. The Irishman has been impressed by Kelleher’s recent performances and believes the shot-stopper is ready for a number-one role.

Speaking to BOYLE Sports, who offer the latest football odds, Given stated: "Could Chelsea or Newcastle come in for Kelleher this summer? Possibly. It would depend on Liverpool and whether they can activate any sort of clause to sign him themselves to stop another club picking him up."

The goalkeeping situation at Anfield remains fluid, with Alisson still firmly established as the first choice. Given noted: "A lot will depend on Allison because you wouldn't bring Kelleher back right now if Alisson's staying for the next two seasons. I think Keller would be well-suited for Newcastle right now. I think he'd be well suited for Chelsea too. Chelsea are the club who have surprised me a little bit by not bringing someone in, and I say that as someone who does like Robert Sanchez."



