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'Didn't get me going!' - Wayne Rooney blasts 'crap' World Cup final halftime show featuring Madonna, Shakira & Justin Bieber
Rooney dismisses World Cup halftime show
Rooney criticised the inaugural World Cup final halftime show, saying the extended break did little to entertain him. Football's showpiece event adopted a Super Bowl-style interval show during the final between Spain and Argentina at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
Working as a BBC pundit alongside ex-Manchester City stars Micah Richards and Joe Hart, Rooney was asked by presenter Gabby Logan for his highlight of the 11-minute performance. The former Manchester United and England striker delivered a blunt response, making clear he was not a fan of the spectacle.
The show, curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, featured performances and appearances from Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber, BTS, Burna Boy, the Muppets and Sesame Street characters.
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Celebrity cameos fail to move the needle
Asked to pick his favourite moment from the halftime show, Rooney replied: "I'll be honest, mine was when it finished.
"I like a lot of them artists but I thought it was crap. It just didn't get me going and I wanted the football to come back on. I like Burna Boy, I like Bieber, I like Shakira, but that was too flat."
Richards took a different view, jokingly calling Rooney "miserable" for refusing to embrace the entertainment.
On ITV, Roy Keane also gave a measured assessment of the event, saying: "It was a bit of an anti-climax, but I think the people in the stadium probably enjoyed it more than us."
Football tradition meets American-style entertainment
The halftime show marked a major change to the World Cup final, with FIFA introducing a Super Bowl-inspired spectacle to accompany the tournament's biggest match. The event also supported the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise $100 million for global education.
The extended break drew attention before and after the final, with concerns over its impact on the flow of the game. Rooney's criticism reflected the views of those who believe football should remain the focus, despite FIFA's efforts to expand the event's entertainment appeal.
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Spain triumph but halftime show debate continues
Spain eventually went on to lift the World Cup with a 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina. Barcelona forward Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute, sealing another major international triumph for Luis de la Fuente's side.
Although La Roja's victory ultimately took centre stage, the introduction of a World Cup final halftime show is also set to remain part of the post-match discussion. Rooney's criticism, along with the mixed reaction from other pundits, underlines the differing views over whether football's biggest occasion should embrace a more entertainment-driven format.
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