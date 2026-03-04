Getty
Wayne Rooney's son comes off the bench to inspire Man Utd U18s comeback win as Darren Fletcher's side seal Premier League Cup final spot
United secure final spot after extra-time
United's famed academy produced another night of dramatic football as Darren Fletcher’s Under-18 side secured their place in the Premier League Cup final. In a resilient performance that echoed the spirit of the first team’s greatest eras, the young Red Devils battled back from an early deficit to defeat West Ham 3-1 after extra-time.
The hard-fought victory sparked jubilant celebrations at the Carrington training complex. This impressive result further proves that the club is actively continuing its long-standing tradition of developing top-tier talent, ensuring these young prospects are highly capable of performing under intense pressure when the stakes are at their absolute highest.
Kai Rooney continues his family legacy
The headline moment of the evening undoubtedly belonged to a very familiar name in Manchester, as Kai Rooney, son of United legend Wayne, emerged from the bench to play a pivotal role. With the intense match poised on a knife-edge at 1-1 following the conclusion of regular time, the promising 16-year-old was introduced as a strategic substitute for Louie Bradbury.
Rooney’s overall impact on the game was immediate and decisive, proving he possesses the same big-game temperament that helped his father become the club’s all-time leading goalscorer. Showing remarkable composure far beyond his actual years, the teenage forward completely sent the goalkeeper the wrong way with a brilliant finish to effectively wrap up the crucial victory for the hosts.
JJ Gabriel sparks the crucial turnaround
The path to this prestigious final was initially far from straightforward, as a resilient West Ham side took an early lead to put the young Red Devils firmly on the back foot. However, United's determined response was brilliantly led by highly-rated prodigy JJ Gabriel, a youngster who has been generating significant buzz in elite youth football circles this season.
Gabriel struck the all-important equaliser to keep United’s hopes alive, laying the necessary foundation for the late heroics that followed during the additional thirty minutes of play. As the match moved into extra time, right winger Nathaniel Junior-Brown finally took centre stage, firing a powerful strike that put the hosts in front and shifted the game's momentum entirely in their favour.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe watches on as Palace await
The significant weight of the victory was heavily underscored by the notable presence of United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who closely watched the proceedings at Carrington. The Ineos tycoon, who reportedly had his private jet on standby to whisk him away to Newcastle afterward, has maintained a keen, active interest in the youth ranks since acquiring his sporting stake in the club.
Looking ahead, United will now face Crystal Palace in the highly anticipated Premier League Cup final, after the Eagles successfully overcame Tottenham in their respective semi-final clash earlier on Wednesday. A formal draw is set to determine which side will host the prestigious fixture at their main stadium, offering Fletcher’s squad a massive opportunity to secure coveted youth silverware.
