Where to watch Euro 2024 matches live in UK: TV, online streaming & channels

Find out where you can watch every Euro 2024 game live in the United Kingdom.

Germany opens its doors to the European football family this summer with the 2024 European Championship taking place across 10 German cities this June and July.

Defending European champions Italy are back in a major tournament after the disappointment of missing the 2022 World Cup, while England will be desperate to bring an end to their 58-year wait for international glory. Scotland will be hoping to cause a few upsets and defy expectations, while Cristiano Ronaldo is hoping for one last hurrah with Portugal.

ITV and the BBC will be serving up a football feast this summer and to help get you set, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about when the games are on and which channels you can watch them on.