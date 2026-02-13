'Wasting too many touches' - Michael Owen gives Harry Kane tactical advice to Thomas Tuchel, and it could be key in delivering World Cup glory for England

It is not the first time that Kane has faced questions of his willingness to vacate the front line, with it possible that his numbers could be even better. Owen hopes that England can find a way of bringing the best out of their skipper.

The former Three Lions frontman - speaking in association with casino.org, where he is now the UK ambassador for the online casino comparison site - told GOAL when asked if Kane roaming around the field is an issue: “A lot depends on who he is playing alongside. When he was at Spurs it worked really well because [Heung-min] Son had loads of pace and they would interchange - one would drop in and one would go. It was hard for defenders to mark them.

“A lot depends on who is playing in the team. He can drop in and can spray the ball around but, for me, I would want Harry Kane - especially the age he is now - to save a lot of his energy to score goals, to stay in and around the box.

“The problem with being a centre-forward is that you are so reliant on your team-mates to get the ball to you. If it’s a tough game and you are hardly getting the ball, the natural inclination is to get involved, to drop deep. As much as that gives you a bit of confidence and feel like you are getting involved in the game, sometimes you need that target to hit.

“Personally, I think he is arguably the best finisher in the world. I don’t really want him wasting too many touches playing deep. Of course linking the play is something that he needs to do, to be a building block for the team, but I wouldn’t want him coming too deep.

“I also get it because the older you get, you might start losing half a yard of pace and you can feel as though you have had a good game even if you don’t score by playing a few balls and assisting a few things. I have been there.

“In general, he is our biggest hope. Who can’t get injured before the tournament, who do we need most? It has to be him, still. Who have we got in our league? Harry Kane scores goals like nobody else. We really need him in flying form and saving all of his energy to score goals.”