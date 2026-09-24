'I wanted to go home' - Andy Carroll admits he desperately wanted to fail his Liverpool medical

Andy Carroll became the most expensive British footballer when Liverpool signed him for £35 million in January 2011. However, as reported by the Daily Mail, the striker reveals in his new book, Owning It, that he never actually wanted to leave Newcastle United.

Carroll claims his boyhood club forced his hand, ensuring the club retained a significant portion of his transfer fee. "Newcastle had me over a barrel, and I later learned that me putting in a transfer request meant that Newcastle got to keep 10% of the £35m fee that otherwise would have gone to me," Carroll explained.