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'I want to play!' - Forgotten Man Utd goalkeeper ready to challenge Senne Lammens for No.1 spot next season
Setting his sights on return
Speaking to Sun Sport, Vitek made his ambitions clear. Since joining the Robins on loan on July 28, the shot-stopper has played 3,060 minutes across 34 appearances for the second-tier side, conceding 45 goals. United have already extended his contract until 2028, but he has no intention of simply making up the numbers behind Lammens. He declared: "At this stage in my career, at a young age, I want to play as many games as possible. I wouldn’t benefit from sitting on the bench here, or anything else."
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Proving ground in the Championship
The transition to the Championship has been a sharp learning curve following his previous loan spells at Accrington Stanley and Blau-Weiss Linz. The Vsetín-born keeper noted a significant tactical jump compared to his time in League Two. "The main difference is the quality of the players are more tactic-wise," he explained. "I remember in League 2 it was more like a dogfight! You literally go long and everyone was just scrapping for the second balls. But here in the Championship, obviously it’s more tactical, every team plays different balls or some more combinations, so you have to adjust."
Utilising his towering physical presence
Standing at an imposing 1.98 metres, his physical frame has been a major asset in handling the aerial demands of English football. In an era where goalkeepers are often heavily targeted during set-pieces, his height gives him a natural advantage. Emphasising this strength, he said: "It is difficult for goalkeepers but luckily for me, I am 6ft 5in. So I can deal with that. I like to come for crosses and help my team-mates by claiming them or punching them away from dangerous areas." This dominance has helped him secure his impressive clean sheet tally this term.
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Facing fierce competition at Old Trafford
Establishing himself with the Red Devils will not be an easy task. The current first-choice keeper is delivering exceptionally high-level performances, making Lammens incredibly difficult to displace. Furthermore, Andre Onana, who recently departed for Turkey, is reportedly considering a return to the club, which would only intensify the battle for minutes. Despite these hurdles, the Czech prospect remains steadfast in his demands. "I will communicate with Man United closely and we will see what’s going to be best for me next season. But I want to play football. I don’t want to just be somewhere sitting on the bench," he concluded.