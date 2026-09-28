'I've lost my peace and tranquillity' - Cape Verde World Cup cult hero Vozinha reveals dark side of overnight viral fame

Reflecting on the whirlwind of instant fame that upended his everyday life, the 40-year-old opened up about losing his personal freedom in an interview with The Observer.

Detailing the relentless attention off the pitch, Vozinha said: "I've lost my peace and tranquillity. I no longer have any privacy, or at least much less than I used to. Now I go out, I go to a restaurant, and there's always someone who wants to take a photo with me or asks me for an autograph. Or, worse, someone is filming me. That's what has changed most in my life, and I don't think there's anything I can do about it."

Recalling the surreal moment his phone blew up in the dressing room, he added: "A member of the team's catering staff came up to me and told me I had a billion followers. I had no idea what he was talking about; I thought he was joking, but he insisted. Later, I went to do some interviews in the mixed zone and a CazeTV journalist asked me if I knew what was happening. She showed me her phone and that was when I saw that I had more than a million followers."