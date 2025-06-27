Vinicius Jr 'very happy' with Xabi Alonso and reiterates he wants to spend 'entire career' at Real Madrid amid contract extension talks
Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior is embracing his new role under Xabi Alonso and has made his long-term intentions clear with the Spanish giants.
- Vinicius wants to spend his whole career at Madrid
- Happy with Alonso's system and role in the squad
- Contract runs until 2027 but expected to extend