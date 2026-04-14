AFP
Vincent Kompany to Marie-Louise Eta as Union Berlin appoint first woman head coach
Union Berlin make Bundesliga history
Union officially turned a new page in German football history this week by confirming Eta as the successor to Baumgart. The move comes in the wake of a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Bundesliga bottom-feeders Heidenheim, which prompted the club hierarchy to part ways with the former manager and turn to the 34-year-old to lead the first team. The appointment has drawn widespread praise across the division, most notably from Kompany. The Rekordmeister boss expressed his absolute delight at the development, highlighting the profound significance of the move beyond just the tactical board.
- Marie-Louise Eta getty
Kompany praises vital role model
Speaking on Tuesday, Kompany was quick to celebrate the breakthrough and emphasised the broader social impact of the decision. He urged the footballing community to recognise the gravity of the appointment rather than dismissing it as a routine change. "I am very happy about it," Kompany said. "She can serve as a role model for young girls, so that they can see: 'I can coach anywhere and have a successful career'. These stories are really important. These key moments can easily be belittled and people can say: 'She is just a coach, that is how we must treat her'. But it is something special."
Patience needed for the new boss
Interestingly, the former Manchester City defender suggested there is one specific area where he hopes Eta is not treated exactly like her male counterparts: the immediate pressure of the job. He called for the club and the public to give her the necessary time to implement her ideas during a difficult period for the Berlin-based side. The Belgian added that he hopes "that they have patience with her". Eta is expected to take charge for the final five matches of the current campaign before transitioning to become the head coach of the women’s team next season.
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Crucial test awaits Bayern Munich
While praising history elsewhere, Kompany faces his own pivotal moment tomorrow. Despite boasting an outstanding record of 39 wins from 45 matches across all competitions this season, his Bayern Munich side host Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals. They must overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit before facing Stuttgart on Sunday.