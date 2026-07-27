Tottenham flop Vincent Janssen heading to MLS as new deal agreed

Janssen is heading to the United States to open the next major chapter of his nomadic footballing career. According to Voetbal International, the seasoned frontman has agreed to personal terms with the Portland Timbers. The MLS outfit moved quickly to present a definitive structural package that completely aligned with the player's long-term off-field planning.

The decision to pack his bags for the Pacific Northwest comes despite a concerted effort by Royal Antwerp to keep their offensive centrepiece in Belgium. However, Janssen declined the proposal, choosing to draw a line under his prolific four-season spell in the Belgian Pro League in favour of an American breakthrough.



