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Viktor Gyokeres 'so happy' after seeing 'unbelievable' Max Dowman net first Premier League goal in sensational Arsenal cameo
Gyokeres hails 'unbelievable' Arsenal starlet
Gyokeres was full of praise for his young teammate Dowman following Arsenal's hard-fought victory at the Emirates. The Swedish international, who arrived with a massive reputation, was quick to deflect the spotlight onto the 16-year-old sensation after the youngster doubled the Gunners' lead in stoppage time.
Speaking to BBC MOTD, Gyokeres expressed his delight for the academy graduate, stating: "He doesn't seem 16 when he is playing, but he is unbelievable and to see him score a goal like that. You could see all the players celebrating with him. He is amazing, and I am so happy for him. We always try to find our ways, and we did it today as well."
He told club media: "He makes a lot of right decisions when he comes on the pitch. He's an incredible and very good player.”
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Late drama secures vital points for Gunners
For much of the evening, it appeared Arsenal might endure a frustrating night against a disciplined Everton side. However, the atmosphere shifted instantly when Gyokeres, with Dowman playing a key role in the build up, found the net in the dying embers of the game, ending the tension that had gripped the London crowd for nearly 90 minutes.
"Very big of course, we score so late and, of course, we know it is very important for us to win these kinds of games," Gyokeres said of his match-winning contribution. "It was a good feeling afterwards. We always believe that we can win the games. To do it again was a great feeling. I don't mind those. It was a very nice goal."
Atmosphere erupts as title race heats up
With Manchester City dropping points in a 1-1 draw against West Ham later in the evening, Arsenal's late surge now feels like a defining moment in the season. The Emirates Stadium, which had been a cauldron of nerves, transformed into a scene of pure jubilation as the two goals flew in to secure the three points and extend the gap at the top, which now stands at nine points.
Gyokeres acknowledged the pressure the players felt from the stands, adding: "Of course, it is understandable when the result is like that, and you don't know where the game is going to go. How the atmosphere was after those goals was incredible." The win leaves Arsenal in a commanding position as they look to hold off a stuttering City side.
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Building momentum for the run-in
The win ensures Arsenal maintain their advantage over Pep Guardiola's side during a crucial juncture of the season. With no Premier League fixtures scheduled for the next few weeks, the victory provides a much-needed psychological boost for the squad as they prepare for the final hurdles of the campaign.
Gyokeres highlighted the significance of the result, adding: “It's a very important win for us at this stage of the season. We haven't got a game in the Premier League for a few weeks now, so of course it was nice to get the win with that in mind as well. We still have a few games to go before the break but a lot of important ones.”
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